Trump Loves Mother Russia UPDATE: McCain Responds

Guess what the so-called president is tweeting again.

Our relationship with Russia is at an all-time & very dangerous low. You can thank Congress, the same people that can't even give us HCare! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2017

I don't know what he thinks "giving healthcare" is and neither does he.

But this stupidity regarding our relationship with Russia is frightening.

They hacked our election and Trump was forced by Congress to continue the sanctions. The sole purpose of Rex Tillerson's tenure at State, the reason he left Exxon-Mobil, let's face it, was to end the sanctions. Hashtag fail.

And now Tillerson is sitting on $80 billion dollars of already budgeted, already approved by Congress, taxpayer money that should be used to stop Russia from interfering in our political process. "Tillerson aide R.C. Hammond suggested the money is unwelcome because any extra funding for programs to counter Russian media influence would anger Moscow, according to a former senior State Department official."

UPDATE: Oh look John McCain had a reply for Trump, lol

Our relationship w/ Russia is at dangerous low. You can thank Putin for attacking our democracy, invading neighbors & threatening our allies — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) August 3, 2017

At some point America is going to have to stand up to Putin. Not with this so-called president, though.