Trump Loves Mother Russia UPDATE: McCain Responds

By Frances Langum
5 hours ago by Frances Langum
up

Guess what the so-called president is tweeting again.

I don't know what he thinks "giving healthcare" is and neither does he.

But this stupidity regarding our relationship with Russia is frightening.

They hacked our election and Trump was forced by Congress to continue the sanctions. The sole purpose of Rex Tillerson's tenure at State, the reason he left Exxon-Mobil, let's face it, was to end the sanctions. Hashtag fail.

And now Tillerson is sitting on $80 billion dollars of already budgeted, already approved by Congress, taxpayer money that should be used to stop Russia from interfering in our political process. "Tillerson aide R.C. Hammond suggested the money is unwelcome because any extra funding for programs to counter Russian media influence would anger Moscow, according to a former senior State Department official."

UPDATE: Oh look John McCain had a reply for Trump, lol

At some point America is going to have to stand up to Putin. Not with this so-called president, though.


