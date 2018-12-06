CNN Evacuated Due To Bomb Threat After Trump Tweets Media Slam (UPDATE 2)

I don't think it's a stretch to think that Donald Trump's random tweet (after rage-tweeting while watching Fox News) had something to do with events happening within minutes.

Here is his tweet, all-caps:

FAKE NEWS - THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2018

That was at 10:08 PM EST. At 10:36 EST or thereabouts, Don Lemon wrapped up a segment with North Carolina Democratic candidate Dan McCready about withdrawing his concession in light of what seems to be rampant election fraud in North Carolina's 9th district, and cut to a commercial.

UPDATE: At 10:07 EST, CNN received a phoned-in bomb threat.

5 minutes later, CNN came back with a rerun of AC360, and Lemon tweeted this:

We were evacuated in the middle of my live show. Bomb threat. We’re running taped programming. NYPD is investigating. Stay tuned. #cnn #nypd — Don Lemon (@donlemon) December 7, 2018

It's not hard to draw a straight line between Donald Trump's rage-tweet about the news media and the bomb threat phoned into CNN that knocked Lemon off the air. I'm sure it had nothing whatsoever to do with his rage at..something.

Here's what the Tweeter-in-Chief has been raging about tonight:

Jerome Corsi: ”This is not justice, this is not America. This is a political prosecution. The Special Prosecutor (Counsel), to get this plea deal, demanded I lie and violate the law. They’re the criminals.” He is not alone. 17 Angry Dems. People forced to lie. Sad! @Trish_Regan — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2018

Trish_Regan: “Did the FBI follow protocol to obtain the FISA warrant? I don’t think so. The Dossier was opposition research funded by opponents. Don’t use Government resources to take down political foes. Weaponizing Government for gain.” Is this really America? Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2018

Oh, and he's REALLY PISSY about no one giving him credit for having one more senate seat after all those crazed rallies...Two words, Donald: Jon Tester.

Does the Fake News Media ever mention the fact that Republicans, with the very important help of my campaign Rallies, WON THE UNITED STATES SENATE, 53 to 47? All I hear is that the Open Border Dems won the House. Senate alone approves judges & others. Big Republican Win!

But I digress. It is dangerous and fascistic that the so-called leader of the free world (!!!) is tweeting hate at his hated "fake news" foes, and minutes later they're facing a bomb threat.

I'll update this post with any more news as it's available.

UPDATE: Lemon is back on the air, but not from his studio:

CNN U.S. is back live, @donlemon reporting as NYPD investigates bomb threat at CNN New York offices pic.twitter.com/0t6bNDZuPt — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) December 7, 2018

Here he is with Brian Stelter:

You know, you don't have to love CNN or Don Lemon to know it is just completely and totally wrong for the so-called "president" to tweet hate at them.

Friday is Mueller day. There will be a filing from Mueller explaining all the ways Paul Manafort breached his plea agreement. It will not be pretty. It will surely not be redacted. And Donald Trump is in a rage over it. So be it.

Lock. Him. Up.

UPDATE 2: NYPD has given the all-clear, according to CNN.com.