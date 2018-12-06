CNN Evacuated Due To Bomb Threat After Trump Tweets Media Slam (UPDATE 2)

I don't think it's a stretch to think that Donald Trump's random tweet (after rage-tweeting while watching Fox News) had something to do with events happening within minutes.
Here is his tweet, all-caps:
That was at 10:08 PM EST. At 10:36 EST or thereabouts, Don Lemon wrapped up a segment with North Carolina Democratic candidate Dan McCready about withdrawing his concession in light of what seems to be rampant election fraud in North Carolina's 9th district, and cut to a commercial.
UPDATE: At 10:07 EST, CNN received a phoned-in bomb threat.
5 minutes later, CNN came back with a rerun of AC360, and Lemon tweeted this:
It's not hard to draw a straight line between Donald Trump's rage-tweet about the news media and the bomb threat phoned into CNN that knocked Lemon off the air. I'm sure it had nothing whatsoever to do with his rage at..something.
Here's what the Tweeter-in-Chief has been raging about tonight:
Oh, and he's REALLY PISSY about no one giving him credit for having one more senate seat after all those crazed rallies...Two words, Donald: Jon Tester.
But I digress. It is dangerous and fascistic that the so-called leader of the free world (!!!) is tweeting hate at his hated "fake news" foes, and minutes later they're facing a bomb threat.
I'll update this post with any more news as it's available.
UPDATE: Lemon is back on the air, but not from his studio:
Here he is with Brian Stelter:
You know, you don't have to love CNN or Don Lemon to know it is just completely and totally wrong for the so-called "president" to tweet hate at them.
Friday is Mueller day. There will be a filing from Mueller explaining all the ways Paul Manafort breached his plea agreement. It will not be pretty. It will surely not be redacted. And Donald Trump is in a rage over it. So be it.
Lock. Him. Up.
UPDATE 2: NYPD has given the all-clear, according to CNN.com.
