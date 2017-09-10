Jaw-dropping Video Of Miami Flooding During Irma Looks Worse Than A Disaster Movie

By David
Video posted on Sunday showed streets in downtown Miami turning into rivers as Hurricane Irma made landfall.

Twitter user Killarney Knight‏ posted the video, which shows Miami skyscrapers being flooded by the incoming storm surge.

Some Twitter users pointed out, however, that Knight‏'s approximation to the Miami River made the flooding seem worse than it was, and that other parts of the city were in better shape.

However, pictures from the Florida Keys make it appear that the damage is fairly widespread.


Comments
