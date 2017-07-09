Former Trump Official: 'Facebook Won The Election For Us'

Former Trump digital campaign official Theresa Wong gave BBC a very out and proud tour of the campaign's digital operations center, now empty.

In the course of the interview, she bragged that officials from Facebook and Google were onsite working together with right-wing Robert Mercer operation Cambridge Analytica to target voters on social media and bombard them with anti-Clinton messages while luring them over to Trump.

At one point, she admitted that she wrote Facebook posts for Trump, a task she greatly enjoyed because he was so "authentic."

She also brags about how "Facebook won the election" for Trump. This should concern us all, particularly in light of the fact that we now have confirmation that Russian troll farms bought Facebook ads to test specific messages.

That is collusion, plain and simple. I'll be shocked if this woman isn't on the list of people Bob Mueller wants to interview -- under oath.

If the Russians were involved and colluding on message testing, how do we know they didn't interfere with how vote tallies were sent in, or electronic poll books?

Last week, the story of Kenya's botched and subsequently nullfied election quietly hit the news stream, and faded just as fast. It is a story of how social media was used to spread propaganda and use firms such as Cambridge Analytica to target voters and tilt the election toward one candidate over another.

After an investigation, Kenya's Supreme Court ruled that "electronic manipulation" had tilted the results of the election toward President Uhuru Kenyatta.

It's too bad our Supreme Court lacks the courage, information, and knowledge to do the same, because the more information we get, the clearer it seems that Russia elected the 45th President of the United States.