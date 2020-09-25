Carol Cadwalladr Explains Exactly How Facebook Is Destroying Democracy

Carole Cadwalladr is Jeff Goldblum in every disaster movie, the scientist who's warning people but no one's listening.

And her latest warning is about Facebook.

Carole Cadwalladr wrote this article. She's spot on. Also, she's on Morning Joe right now.https://t.co/LllQaKQMBv — Scarlett 'Ruthless' Vermilion (@scarburro) September 25, 2020

It's progress that she was on Morning Joe today.

"Carol continues her investigations into the social media giant in a recent piece titled 'Facebook is out of control. If it were a country, it would be North Korea'. In that piece she argued there's no power on this earth capable of holding Facebook to account," Joe Scarborough said.

"She's organized a group of experts to analyze Facebook's content decisions, policies and other platform issues in the run up to the presidential election called 'the real Facebook oversight board.' Carol joins us now. thank you for being with us. Your Ted talk was extraordinary."

He went on to say that he has good friends in his hometown, "and yet when I talk to them about the 2020 election, they're on another planet. Not whether they're Donald Trump or Joe Biden, but just on the basic facts. And I really didn't understand that until I saw your Ted talk. You have the same experience when you went back to your hometown and everybody was talking about how horrible the EU was."

Cadwalladr said we are now living "in different realities, in different universes, and we can see very directly how Facebook has put us into these bubbles. And we know that -- we know that there is continuous stream of lies and misinformation that is being distributed now at this critical time in American democracy while people have already started voting. And I think it's incredibly alarming that people don't have access to basic facts anymore."

(I just want to remind people that Christopher Wylie, who wrote "Mindf*ck," was one of her major sources on the Cambridge Analytica story, and you really should read his book.)

Alexander Nix, the man who was running Cambridge Analytica when it harvested the Facebook data of tens of millions voters without their knowledge so it could be exploited by the Trump 2016 campaign, has been banned from directing any companies for 7 yearshttps://t.co/V9GeKQWUuq — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) September 24, 2020

Watch the rest of the interview. You can watch her Ted talk here:

And then, you'll probably want to watch this on Netflix. It's pretty shocking, but important: