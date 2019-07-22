'The Great Hack' On Netflix Details The Facebook/Cambridge Analytica Scandal

In 2016 two seminal events occurred that public polling said were highly unlikely: the UK voted to leave the European Union, or Brexit; and the election of Donald Trump as U.S. President. 'How did that happen?', millions asked. Well, big data happened and was exploited, private information which should never have been shared was purchased or stolen, and in close elections, just moving the needle a few percent here, a few percent there was all it took to pull off these criminal acts.

In my opinion, in a functioning Democracy, steps would already have been taken to break up Facebook, in an effort to stop events like these ever occurring again. The fact that this hasn't happened suggests we live in a Corporatocracy instead.

The Great Hack is required viewing for anyone who wants to make sense of what went down and why. Highly recommended.

Source: The Daily Beast