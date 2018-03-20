Cambridge Analytica Executive Brags About Winning The 2016 Election For Trump

Today's undercover recordings come to us once again from Channel 4 News. They concern how Cambridge Analytica bragged to reporters about how they won the 2016 election for Trump by promoting negative messages about Hillary Clinton and positive messages about Trump.

CA's CEO Alexander Nix bragged about Cambridge Analytica’s operations for Trump. “We did all the research, all the data, all the analytics, all the targeting, we ran all the digital campaign, the television campaign and our data informed all the strategy,” he boasted.

Mark Turnbull, managing director of Cambridge Analytica's political division, described how the company could create proxies to discreetly feed negative material about opposition candidates on to the Internet and social media.

“Sometimes you can use proxy organizations who are already there," he said. "You feed them. They are civil society organizations.. Charities or activist groups, and we use them – feed them the material and they do the work."

(See my ongoing discussions of the Groundswell right-wing "messaging group" for organizations anxious to be "fed.")

“We just put information into the bloodstream to the internet and then watch it grow, give it a little push every now and again over time to watch it take shape," Turnbull bragged. "And so this stuff infiltrates the online community and expands but with no branding – so it’s unattributable, untrackable.”

Unattributable, untrackable, and toxic, like undisclosed radioactive materials.

CEO Alexander Nix, who has now been suspended by the board of directors, bragged about having a self-destructing email network, in order to erase any paper trail which might ordinarily be left behind.

“[W]e set our… emails with a self-destruct timer," Nix explained. So you send them and after they’ve been read, two hours later, they disappear. There’s no evidence, there’s no paper trail, there’s nothing.”

Watch this criminal syndicate brag about stealing our elections, via Channel 4 News above.