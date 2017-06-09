Fox News Host Shoots Down Possibility Congress Will Fix DACA In Six Months

When asked if Congress could fix DACA in six months, Harris Faulkner, with a dour expression on her face told her "Outnumbered" panelists that if a Republican controlled Congress couldn't pass repeal and replace what chance does this have.

The constant refrains that one hears on Fox News was that Trump was very kind to end DACA for those kids and young adults because he has such a big heart.

And since he believes in the rule of law for all Americans, what Trump did to the Dreamers is a hugely merciful favor.

Or, President Obama is to blame because he didn't pass immigration reform the two years he had a majority in both houses.

Co-host Kennedy railed on Obama because of this and also called his action on DACA, unconstitutional.

Kennedy said that Congress had multiple whacks at the pinata of immigration reform for years and years and opined, "The only real chance they had was in 2009 and 2010 when they had both houses of Congress and the presidency. That's when President Obama should have tackled immigration reform, not on his own through this fiat executive order."

Kennedy, like all of Fox News forgets that in 2013, the Senate did pass their own immigration bill, but the Republican controlled House led by Speaker Boehner refused to vote on it.

Did she also forget that Republicans now control both houses of Congress and the White House, and have accomplished nothing in 8 months?

When Kennedy finished, co-host Sandra Smith turned to Faulkner.

Sandra asked, "Harris, six months, will they come up with a fix?"

Harris replied, "Well, it took them seven years to come up with something on health care and we still didn't see it fixed as Marie pointed out."

That was about as honest a response I've heard from a Fox News host/massive Trump supporter.

Harris immediately pivoted back to blaming the Democrats though.

And then she realized that there is Republican support for a DACA bill and since Trump does need a win.

Harris said, "You do have a bipartisan effort here. Why not check this off as a win going in and get the wind at your back lawmakers, and get those numbers up of approval and prove that you can do something and that you actually earned that break you got in August!"