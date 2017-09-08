Mike Huckabee Lashes Out At The View: 'Their Hatred Of Donald Trump Is So Irrational'

.@GovMikeHuckabee on #TheView: "Their hatred of Donald Trump is so irrational that i think that comes across." pic.twitter.com/M2gRoHGeOA — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) September 7, 2017

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) lashed out at the hosts of ABC's The View on Thursday for the way they treated him and his daughter, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, during a Wednesday interview.

On the ABC daytime show, hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar grilled Huckabee and Sanders for defending President Donald Trump despite his derogatory comments about women.

Huckabee waited until an appearance on Fox Business the next day to complain about the way he was treated.

"I have to believe there are a lot of smarter people in the American public than they think there is," Huckabee told Fox Business. "Their hatred for Donald Trump is so irrational that I think that comes across."

"But it's just amazing to me," he added, "to think that they believe they are representing."