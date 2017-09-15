Good news about single-payer as documented by The Mahablog. Who would have thought that the inevitable would take hold in the age of Trump?

Gryphen in The Immoral Minority pens a fine post on Hillary Clinton. On the other hand, perhaps I'm biased as I'd vote for Clinton again in a heartbeat.

Guest blogger, Kent Jensen, at The Rude Pundit makes a good case for Idaho being the reddest state in the Union. Although I suspect many other red staters might contest his claim.

Shannon Barber at Addicting Info presents a classic example of what occurs when integrity meets the bottom line.

And lastly, for all you legal beagles, Henry at Crooked Timber makes a compellingly personal argument for pragmatism within the judicial system.

Round-Up by patrickB who blogs at Bjork Report.