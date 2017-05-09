Sessions' DACA Announcement Parroted Right Wing Nativist Talking Points

Earlier today the Orange Menace currently occupying the White House sent out his evil, racist troll AG to declare what we already knew: He is ending DACA in 6 months. What wasn't said was that is purely to appease his rabid, racist, White Nationalist, nativist base.

How do we know?

Well, almost all of the phrases Sessions used were from anti-immigrant right wing media outlets, like Fox, Breitbart and Daily Caller.

Here is what he said:

The executive branch, through DACA, deliberately sought to achieve what the legislative branch specifically refused to authorize on multiple occasions. Such an open-ended circumvention of immigration laws was an unconstitutional exercise of authority by the Executive Branch. The effect of this unilateral executive amnesty, among other things, contributed to a surge of unaccompanied minors on the southern border that yielded terrible humanitarian consequences. It also denied jobs to hundreds of thousands of Americans by allowing those same jobs to go to illegal aliens. To have a lawful system of immigration that serves the national interest, we cannot admit everyone who would like to come here. That is an open border policy and the American people have rightly rejected it. Our collective wisdom is that the policy is vulnerable to the same legal and constitutional challenges that the courts recognized with respect to the DAPA program, which was enjoined on a nationwide basis in a decision affirmed by the Fifth Circuit. Enforcing the law saves lives, protects communities and taxpayers, and prevents human suffering. Failure to enforce the laws in the past has put our nation at risk of crime, violence and even terrorism.

Politico broke it down:

The Center for Immigration Studies, which has been labeled a "hate group" by SPLC, describes DACA as "an illegal amnesty program] and complain that "recipients gained protection because their stories garnered sympathy from the public."

Breitbart also refers to DACA as amnesty. They also falsely insinuate that it is a form of "permanent legalization."

Fox News, shocker, also peddles lies about DACA, with commentators saying things, such as that Obama’s immigration policies, including DACA, were the reason children from Central America crossed the U.S. border in record numbers in 2014. This is a misleading statement, as most of the children entering the US were fleeing gang violence.

Breitbart, again: They push the myth that DACA recipients are taking American jobs. This is a blatant lie.

Fox, again: Fox & Friends describes DACA as "unconstitutional.” False.

Breitbart wasn't even hiding it, with a reporter bragging in a tweet that Sessions was going "full Breitbart"

🔥Sessions 🔥going full Breitbart with this announcement — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 5, 2017

President Obama, who typically keeps quiet about the bullshittery the Trump WH does, spoke out about this cruel and despicable behavior. In a statement on Facebook, he said:

“To target these young people is wrong ― because they have done nothing wrong. It is self-defeating ― because they want to start new businesses, staff our labs, serve in our military, and otherwise contribute to the country we love. And it is cruel. This is about whether we are a people who kick hopeful young strivers out of America, or whether we treat them the way we’d want our own kids to be treated. It’s about who we are as a people ― and who we want to be.”

At this point it is up to a GOP controlled Congress to come up with a plan, and they only have 6 months to do so. McCain, Ryan and others have gone on record about not wanting to end DACA...but will they man up and try to create a realistic and compassionate policy?