Fox Host: We Tried Desperately To Get Someone From White House To Come On And 'Nobody Will'

Fox News host Leland Vittert revealed on Sunday that President Donald Trump either would not or could not get anyone from his administration appear on the network.

During a segment about Trump's outgoing chief strategist Steve Bannon, Vittert noted that only Trump surrogates from outside the administration would discuss the staff shakeup.

"Noteworthy," Vittert observed. "We, along with a number of other networks, have all tried to get somebody from the administration to come on today and to talk about this big staff shakeup. Nobody will."

"No member of the Trump administration is out talking about it," the Fox News host added.

Radio host Garland Nixon agreed that the Trump administration was "on radio silence right now."

"And that is a fear of the isolation of the Trump administration," Garland said. "Bannon being on the outside and going after members of the Trump administration is going to create further isolation because what he's going to do is anger element within the party even further more."