Fox Host: Let Me Finish My Anti-Christian Hate Crimes Lecture

Outnumbered co-host Emily Compagno veered from defending Sen. Josh Hawley for voting against a hate crime bill, to complaining that there's no designation for anti-Christian hate crimes.

Richard Fowler made the correct case that Republicans routinely vote against hate crime bills, claiming it's a First Amendment violation.

"...Fifty years after Emmett Till, we still don't have an anti-lynching bill in this country," Fowler said.

Compagno jumped in to defend Republicans for opposing hate crime legislation and then went off on a weird tangent to defend Christians, complain about social media, and attack the federal government over the pandemic.

"For example, the poll shooting in Orlando in 2016, in which 49 people died, rightly so. That was characterized as an anti-LGBTQ hate crime, as an example of extreme Muslim terrorism, extreme Islam terrorism. The Pittsburgh synagogue shooting in 2018, 11 people died, rightly so--an example of an anti-Semitism," Compagno said.



"Why is violence against Christians, however, Christians, why is that called the Christian right persecution complex?" said asked.



"Who's calling it that? I'm not," Fowler said.

Compagno stumbled.

"The, the social media and the media itself that produces hypocrisy," she said.

(I have no idea what she's talking about.)

"But we're talking about hate crimes..." Fowler said.

"I'm going to finish my talking point, which is that you talking about centering these..." Compagno interrupted.

"It shouldn't be a talking points. It should be a real conversation," Fowler chimed.

"Which is what I'm trying to have," she replied.

Emily's Christian persecution talking points had no place in this discussion, especially when there is no Christian persecution happening in the country.

Harris Faulkner cut off the conversation.