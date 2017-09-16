Trump Adds A 'Yeah, But' Signing Statement To Charlottesville Resolution

By Frances Langum
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
Trump Adds A 'Yeah, But' Signing Statement To Charlottesville Resolution

It's a non-binding unanimous declaration of the Congress denouncing the organizers of the Charlottesville "Unite the Right" March, specifically their "racism, extremism, xenophobia, anti-Semitism, and white supremacy."

And Donald Trump essentially added a Post-It Note (tm) to the bottom to say, "Yeah, but both sides."

Well of course he did! USA Today reports:

...just as his initial statements on Charlottesville blamed "all sides" for the violence, Trump's signing statement didn't condemn any specific group.

"It is ironic that this bill is in response to Trump’s tone-deaf comments about 'all sides' and then when he signs this statement, he repeats the very thing that sparked the controversy in the first place," [Christopher Kelley, a Miami University political scientist] said.

Indeed, some members of Congress suggested that the signing statement — combined with Trump's renewed remarks Thursday holding the left-wing "Antifa" protesters equally responsible for the violence in Charlottesville — showed a lack of sincerity by the president.

Ya think?!?

I predicted he would do that. George W. Bush taught us that signing statements are a way for a President to do whatever he wants. Watch for Trump to use more of these, should his so-called presidency last that long.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV