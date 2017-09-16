Trump Adds A 'Yeah, But' Signing Statement To Charlottesville Resolution

It's a non-binding unanimous declaration of the Congress denouncing the organizers of the Charlottesville "Unite the Right" March, specifically their "racism, extremism, xenophobia, anti-Semitism, and white supremacy."

And Donald Trump essentially added a Post-It Note (tm) to the bottom to say, "Yeah, but both sides."

Well of course he did! USA Today reports:

...just as his initial statements on Charlottesville blamed "all sides" for the violence, Trump's signing statement didn't condemn any specific group. "It is ironic that this bill is in response to Trump’s tone-deaf comments about 'all sides' and then when he signs this statement, he repeats the very thing that sparked the controversy in the first place," [Christopher Kelley, a Miami University political scientist] said. Indeed, some members of Congress suggested that the signing statement — combined with Trump's renewed remarks Thursday holding the left-wing "Antifa" protesters equally responsible for the violence in Charlottesville — showed a lack of sincerity by the president.

Ya think?!?

Just as he has blamed "all sides" for violence, Trump's signing statement didn't condemn any specific group. https://t.co/jYRiE6CVGB — San Antonio Now (@SanAntonioCP) September 16, 2017

I predicted he would do that. George W. Bush taught us that signing statements are a way for a President to do whatever he wants. Watch for Trump to use more of these, should his so-called presidency last that long.

Expert on signing statements: "It is one of the weirdest, rarest uses of a signing statement that I know of." https://t.co/p2380dIqKr — Gregory Korte (@gregorykorte) September 15, 2017