Trump Revels In Positive Ratings After Deal With Dems: 'Press Has Been Incredible!'

Donald Trump, reality TV star, is turning out to be a Reality TV Star President*. Less than 24 hours after striking a deal with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, Trump was reveling in the amazing reviews in the press.

Yes, he pissed off the Republicans...but he got good ratings.

Politico is reporting that Trump called both Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi early this morning to rave about the amazing news coverage their deal had earned. And apparently that is all it took for him to realize that he made a good choice.

Oh, and during the call to Pelosi he agreed to her request to send a tweet reassuring DACA recipients. Reports are that after getting such rave reviews, he seems completely on board with working closely with them again. An insider reports that he is over the moon with the coverage, with Trump saying “The press has been incredible."

During a press conference on Thursday morning, Pelosi mentioned the call, saying: “I was telling my colleagues, ‘This is what I asked the president to do,' and boom boom boom, the tweet appeared." Trump did not send out any angry tweets denying her statements.

So, McConnell and Ryan won't work with Democrats and get skewered. Nothing gets done in 8 months. In a few hours, Trump reaches across the aisle and actually makes a pretty good deal to address some serious issues. Literally, he MADE A DEAL.

To Trump, getting good press is the most important thing in the world. He is all about ego, reputation, adulation. Being praised in the press is a big deal to him. Seeing how well his decisions were received after working with Democrats could encourage him to work with them oven more, which will surely infuriate the very Republicans who helped elect him.

Is this all it takes? Good ratings? Could Pelosi and Schumer, if they play to Trump's ego, get him to pull more to the Democratic side? Only time will tell. But for the first time since he took office, Trump is getting praise from the press. And that is a drug that he will find very addictive.