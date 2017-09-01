Trump's $1M Donation To Harvey May Be Coming From His 'Foundation,' Not His Pocket

Remember way back when Trump said he would donate $1M of his personal money to the victims of Hurricane Harvey? During Thursday's White House press briefing, Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced that Trump "would like to join in the efforts that a lot of the people that we've seen across this country do, and he's pledging $1 million of personal money to the fund."

But, he had not decided where to donate *his* money to. First tip-off.

Welp, that may have been a lie (Ron Howard narrator voice). Think Progress is now reporting that that $1M may actually not be coming from Trump's "personal" money, but rather from the Trump Foundation OPM (ie other people's money).

Just as a reminder, during the campaign, Pulitzer Prize winning journalist, David Fahrenthold, literally kept handwritten notes and published updates daily on his deep dive into Trump's history of donations and showed that Trump treated the Trump Foundation as a personal piggy bank, spending other people's money while taking full credit. Despicable.

In his research, Fahrenthold found extravagant purchases, including a huge oil painting of Trump himself and a Tim Tebow helmet....and little personal donations. In fact, Fahrenthold only found ONE personal gift between 2008 and 2017 - a gift to the Police Athletic League of New York City in 20009 that was worth less than $10,000.”

My money is on zero donation from Trump personally. He will, though, continue to gut regulations, try to strip millions of health insurance, lower the tax rate for his rich friends and probably cut DACA.