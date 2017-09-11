What The F*** Is Wrong With Donald Trump, Anyway?

“I think now, with what’s happened with the hurricane, I’m gonna ask for a speed up,” he said. “I wanted a speed up anyway, but now we need it even more so. So we need to simplify the tax code, reduce taxes very substantially on the middle class, and make our business tax more globally competitive. We’re the highest anywhere in the world right now.”

Dude, taxes and hurricanes have no relationship whatsoever. This is even beneath YOU, and that’s a low bar.

UPDATE 1: Oh, gawd, no:

“They are really — if you talk about branding, no brand has improved more than the United States Coast Guard.”

A) Who was talking about branding?, and

2. The USCG is a goddam branch of the US Military.

Comrade Preznint Stupid gives shallow a bad name.