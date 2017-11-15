More GOP Civil War! Drudge Goes After Steve Bannon/Roy Moore

Matt Drudge took aim at Steve Bannon today by his blaring headline in the lead story.

'BANNON TURNS ON JUDGE WHORE"

Drudge linked up this article in The Daily Beast: "Steve Bannon and Allies Have Second Thoughts About Roy Moore, Sources Say"

This is just another desperate attempt by Mitch McConnell to keep power, and it’s not going to work,” Bannon said on Monday’s episode of Breitbart News Daily. “You know, people in Alabama see through this. The good folks of Alabama are going to be able to weigh and measure this… This is an orchestrated hit from the Uniparty.” But over the past few days, Bannon has begun privately taking the temperature of those in his inner circle to see what they think of the Moore allegations and to get their sense of how to proceed, according to four knowledgeable sources.

Apparently, Bannon is getting nervous as time goes by. The stories reporting Moore, his hand-picked candidate in Alabama, to be a sexual predator of underage girls have not been undone.

The Breitbart chief even sent two of his minions to Alabama to try and undermine the credibility of the women quoted in the blockbuster Washington Post story.

Drudge often deletes his tweets, but it's still up.

By the way, Breitbart's White House correspondent says it is not so via a tweet:

Pretty sure that Bannon hasn’t turned on Judge Moore… — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 15, 2017

Drudge has now added a question mark to his headline: