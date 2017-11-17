It's Steve Mnuchin's Job To Lie About The Tax Bill. Even To Fox.

Fox News' Bill Hemmer surprisingly raked Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin over the coals when he came on to sell the merits of the House Tax bill.

Hemmer opened the segment up by showing how unpopular the Republican tax bill is because in the latest poll from Quinnipiac, only 16% of people believed it would actually reduce their taxes.

Mnuchin said "I can’t comment on that, because I’m not sure exactly who they polled and how they calculated that. I can tell you virtually everybody in the middle class will get a tax cut and will get a significant tax cut.”

Hemmer said that if we doubled those who approved of the plan that would still be only 32% or a third.

Mnuchin said he still couldn't comment on that poll, but everybody is going to get tax cut. Yippie!

Hemmer than said that "but a lot of this is being sold to corporations as being a good thing for America."

He continued, "Gary Cohn was out with an event with the Wall Street Journal. This was the question. Watch for the answer."

Cue video clip.

Q: If the tax reform bill goes through do you plan to increase investment -- your company's capital investment? A show of hands if the tax reform goes through. Okay." (Almost the entire crowd did not raise their hands.) "Why aren't the other hands up?"

Why, indeed.

Hemmer asked, "Why aren't they up, Mr. Secretary?"

You can almost see the Homina Homina going across Steve's face.

Mnuchin replied, "Must have been a tired crowd there."

He really said that. Too tired to raise their freaking hands?

I'd say that was an honest crowd. Their response destroys the already debunked idea that by giving the wealthy more money with tax cuts, that it will magically trickle down to the economy and to the workers.

The hands that didn't go up prove that overwhelmingly.

The Fox News host finally got Mnuchin to admit that some Americans will have their taxes raised.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Even if Hemmer's complaints weren't in support of the working class, Mnuchin probably thought he was going to get the usual fawning Fox news coverage.

Dylan Matthews for Vox writes, "Republicans had a decade at least to come up with a comprehensive tax reform plan that achieves their goals without raising taxes on the middle class. They failed.