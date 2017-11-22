Jim Jefferies Reads The Real Story Of Thanksgiving

Australian comedian Jim Jefferies didn't know much about the American tradition of Thanksgiving so he opened a book.

Source: Salon



With the holidays quickly approaching, late night comedian Jim Jefferies wanted to finish his show's season by telling the real story of Thanksgiving, which is a far more grim tale that involves enslavement and decapitation rather than an endless feast.

"In 1620, a group of English Puritan separatists set sail on the Mayflower; after founding Plymouth colony, they forged a treating with the Wampanoag tribe," Jefferies explained.