Jim Jefferies Reads The Real Story Of Thanksgiving
Australian comedian Jim Jefferies didn't know much about the American tradition of Thanksgiving so he opened a book.
Source: Salon
With the holidays quickly approaching, late night comedian Jim Jefferies wanted to finish his show's season by telling the real story of Thanksgiving, which is a far more grim tale that involves enslavement and decapitation rather than an endless feast.
"In 1620, a group of English Puritan separatists set sail on the Mayflower; after founding Plymouth colony, they forged a treating with the Wampanoag tribe," Jefferies explained.
Jefferies ended with this nice kicker.
"To commemorate the massacre, the colonies governor declared a day of Thanksgiving; eventually the Wampanaog chief led an uprising against the settlers. Thousands more Native Americans died and the chief was decapitated, and his head was displayed in Plymouth colony for 25 years," Jefferies read from the book.
He continued, "And that's why we put marshmallows on sweet potatoes! Happy Thanksgiving everyone!"
Comments