LNMC Remembers David Cassidy

NBC News:

David Cassidy, the teen idol who soared to fame as the embodiment of 1970s youth in his role on "The Partridge Family," has died. He was 67 years old.

“On behalf of the entire Cassidy family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, our uncle, and our dear brother, David Cassidy,” Jo-Ann Geffen, president and CEO of JAG Entertainment said in a statement.

"David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long."