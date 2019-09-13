C&L's Late Nite Music Club Remembers Eddie Money

Rock and Roll Heaven claims another. LA Times:

Singer-songwriter Eddie Money, a former New York police officer who became the hit-maker behind 1970s and ‘80s songs including “Two Tickets to Paradise,” “Baby Hold On” and “Take Me Home Tonight,” has died. He was 70. The musician died Friday in Los Angeles, according to his publicist Cindy Ronzoni. Money, whose real name was Edward Joseph Mahoney, had Stage 4 esophageal cancer. “The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning,” the family said in a statement. “It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music.”

Yes, he will.

John Amato:

I will always remember Two Tickets to Paradise because when I lived in the Bay area after I moved to California from NY, that was the song on the radio playing in my shitty car when the 1989 San Francisco earthquake hit.

After the chorus, it cut off and static replaced the song and I cursed my car. Then all hell broke loose.

Years later I played a MADD Christmas gig at the House Of Blues In Los Angeles with Eddie and we laughed about it. Our paths crossed several times over the years before I started C&L.

He was a nice guy to me.