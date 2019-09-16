The Music Club Remembers Ric Ocasek, 1949-2019

Those of us who came of age when The Cars rose to prominence? We just lost the composer of our young adulthood. As Tengrain says, "I’m always going to think of The Cars (and Blondie) as the bands who rescued us from disco in the late ’70s and early ’80s." NBC:

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Ric Ocasek, lead singer of the rock band The Cars, died Sunday in New York at age 75... Ocasek and his band were inducted into the Rock Hall in 2018. The institution described the band as "hook-savvy with the perfect combo of new wave and classic rock." The band had 13 top-40 singles, including radio staples like "Good Times Roll" and "Just What I Needed," and Ocasek went on to a successful producing career after The Cars broke up in the late 1980s.

He'll be missed as much for his fabulous producer credits, as well.

Sorry to hear about Ric Ocasek. I still love the first three Cars albums, and he produced awesome records by Romeo Void, Bad Brains, etc. I mean, he produced "Never Say Never". — Peter Huestis (@RealSparklePony) September 16, 2019

Wrote hooks like it was the easiest thing in the world to do, produced Bad Brains, Guided by Voices and Weezer, married Paulina Porizkova, contributed to the greatest needle drops EVER



Ric Ocasek Forever pic.twitter.com/0hF9MgQ3ad — John Frankensteiner (@JFrankensteiner) September 16, 2019

Guided By Voices - Hold on Hope || Who other than Ric Ocasek could make GBV sound "polished"? #RicOcasek https://t.co/Jm4IA2ud6c — Jeffrey J Davis (@JeffreyJDavis) September 16, 2019

