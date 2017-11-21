Joe.My.God.: Apparently, Roy Moore’s evangelical supporters believe his alleged victims should turn the other cheek. They need to be more specific.

Feministing: “Algorithmic justice” is now a thing—and not a moment too soon.

Equitable Growth: Republicans are using their tax plan to build a perpetual wealth machine for the richest families in America.

Brad Delong: Republicans are trying to sell their tax plan with lies, damn lies and f*cking lies.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"The plan will pay for itself with growth." (Trump Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, on the GOP tax cut proposal, April 20, 2017.)

