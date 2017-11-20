Report: H.R. McMaster Says Trump Has The Intelligence Of A 'Kindergartner'

Get the I.Q. tests ready, people!

Buzzfeed is reporting they have five sources confirming that during a July dinner with Oracle CEO Safra Catz, McMaster mocked Trump as being an idiot and a dope.

McMaster bluntly trashed his boss, said the sources, four of whom told BuzzFeed News they heard about the exchange directly from Catz. The top national security official dismissed the president variously as an “idiot” and a “dope” with the intelligence of a “kindergartner,” the sources said.

Denials that these exchanges ever took place have been flying out to the media.

After it was reported that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called his boss "a moron," Trump told "Forbes magazine, "I think it's fake news, but if he did that, I guess we'll have to compare IQ tests. And I can tell you who is going to win."

I think it may be time for #mensa @AmericanMensa to take up another battle of the IQ's.

IQ Curious? Try the Mensa Practice Test! https://t.co/Dr2SmxzWj7 — American Mensa (@AmericanMensa) October 11, 2017