Trump Wanted To Revoke Obama's Security Clearance; McMaster Talked Him Out Of It

What a petty little assh*le the Cheeto is. Look at this story from the New Yorker. Turns out, King Don wanted to pull Obama's security clearance, too.

"It's not just angry former CIA employees," Scarborough said to Washington Post reporter Eugene Scott. "The New Yorker is revealing new details surrounding John Brennan's increasingly vocal criticism of Donald Trump and included in the piece, this new nugget.

"President Trump considered taking away former president Obama's ability to see classified information. Some of the new president's advisors thought he should have deny Obama's access to intelligence briefings that were available to all his living predecessors. In the end, Trump decided not to exclude Obama at the urging of H.R. McMaster, now gone.

"So that's very interesting. but Eugene, I do get a sense that this is a bit like what Elyse just said. Donald Trump is frustrated by not getting things through Congress. Donald Trump is frustrated when he meets Democratic elected leaders in NATO. It seems like Donald Trump figured out this is something I can do unilaterally, and focused on President Obama," Scarborough said.

Scott said it seems Donald Trump is "frustrated that being president works very differently than he thought when he ran for president. The reality he could consider removing President Obama's security clearance shows how political his motivations may in fact be.

"Initially he said he wanted to remove the security clearances of those who disrespected him and who were speaking against him in a very biased way, but we know that's not what President Obama has been doing. to attack president obama for something that could actually end up benefiting his government, Trump's government, shows just how partisan he's handling these clearances."

"When you lump this together for the president's orders, for his ability to pardon people when he wants to, is this just extending his presidential abilities?" Scarborough asked Katty Kay.

"No conservative lawmakers are speaking out significantly, I mean conservative lawmakers who actually have to run for re-election in the future, alleges this could present to national security.

"He is going to perhaps keep moving forward until someone stops him or attempts to."

Our only chance to stop him is in November. This is the fight of our lives.