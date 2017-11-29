Open Thread - The Word Of The Year By Frances Langum 11/29/17 8:30pm Click here for reuse options! We're so excited to announce that the Word of the Year is covfefe!JUST KIDDING! But it is complicit. https://t.co/duT1xbaA5D#Complicit #WordOftheYear #ScaredYouDidntWe pic.twitter.com/P8fIL5LKOk — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) November 27, 2017 h/t Oh, now I get it. pic.twitter.com/Q5HCAA6Yt3 — fitley (@fitzingsworth) November 29, 2017 and also this... Open thread below.... Click here for reuse options!
Comments