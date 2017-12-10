Alabama Republican Senator Says He Couldn't Vote For Roy Moore

Let's hope there are more Republicans from Alabama than the polls are showing who are going to follow Richard Shelby's lead. It seems voting for an accused child molester was more than the Senator could stomach:

Sen. Richard Shelby says he wants a Republican elected to the Senate on Tuesday to represent Alabama, but that he didn't vote for GOP candidate Roy Moore in the special election.

The Alabama Republican said he's already cast his ballot, and that he chose a write-in candidate.

"I'd rather see the Republican win, but I'd rather see a Republican write-in. I couldn't vote for Roy Moore. I didn't vote for Roy Moore," Shelby told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."

Moore has been accused of pursuing sexual relationships with teenagers when he was in his 30s. In some cases, the women who have come forward about the relationships have alleged sexual abuse or assault. Moore has denied all the allegations.

Shelby said in November that he would probably write-in a candidate instead of casting a vote for Moore.

The Alabama senator said he has no reason not to believe the women who have come forward, adding that where there's "a lot of smoke, there's got to be some fire somewhere."

"(W)e call it a tipping point," Shelby said. "I think, so many accusations, so many cuts, so many drip, drip, drip -- when it got to the 14-year-old's story, that was enough for me. I said I can't vote for Roy Moore."

Shelby said on "State of the Union" that he's not sure who will win the close election race in Alabama, but he added that "the state of Alabama deserves better" than Moore.