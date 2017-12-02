On The Bright Side, If Tax Bill Passes, Republicans Don't Need Trump

Joy Reid started this edition of AM Joy by talking about Trump's mental instability and the effects of Michael Flynn's guilty plea. But none of that matters to the Republicans who got their tax cuts -- she showed a clip of Paul Ryan joking that his yoga mantra is "tax reform, tax reform, tax reform."

"Paul Ryan meant that to be funny, but this is a tax bill blatantly tilted towards the super rich, not just the rich, but the top 1%. It would cut taxes immediately on corporations to the 20%. That's permanent," Reid said. "Giving temporary tax cuts to people in the middle but raising taxes on the poor."

"This is classic Donald Trump, where he was out there in recent days saying he would get killed by this bill," Vanity Fair's Gabriel Sherman said.

"Every empirical analysis shows this will be a windfall for him and his family and open donors. There will be second order consequences to this tax bill. Now that they got this through -- hopefully they'll get it through as they hope through the conference committee -- then they don't need Donald Trump for anything else," he said.

"This is the Holy Grail that Republicans sort of wanted. I will want to see in the weeks and months ahead as the Mueller investigation snowballs, we'll start to see them breaking from Trump. They got what they wanted, which was the tax cut."