C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Archie Shepp

I've been looking to get my hands on a vinyl copy of this for quite a long time now. Today, my quest has ended with an unexpected crate dig at an unexpected place.

Man, everything and more you'd want from a jazz track circa 1966. The deep south meets Swingin' London and improvisation mingles perfectly with sophistication on the title track. If this doesn't make you groove even a little bit, check your pulse.

What are you listening to tonight?