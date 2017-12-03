C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Archie Shepp
I've been looking to get my hands on a vinyl copy of this for quite a long time now. Today, my quest has ended with an unexpected crate dig at an unexpected place.
Man, everything and more you'd want from a jazz track circa 1966. The deep south meets Swingin' London and improvisation mingles perfectly with sophistication on the title track. If this doesn't make you groove even a little bit, check your pulse.
What are you listening to tonight?
