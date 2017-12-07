Steve Schmidt On Trump Speech: 'That Impairment Is Chilling'

Morning Joe regulars expressed concern over Trump's obvious difficulties during his Jerusalem speech yesterday. They did a compare and contrast with an appearance he made on the Today show in 1987, in which he was coherent and fluent.

Steve Schmidt said it was worse if you listened on the radio.

"He's clearly slurring his words. I don't know the cause of it, but when you combine it with Bob Corker's critique that the president of the United States is unstable, that he's dangerous, when you look at the private comments that are made by members of Congress around his stability, you look at his actions in recent weeks," he said.

"When you look at all of this, this is worthy of discussion. The question of his fitness, of his stability, is in the air. and it doesn't get better when you see clear impairments. I don't know. Is that a tooth problem? Is that something else? Presidents every year typically go to the Naval Hospital for a checkup. This president, to my knowledge, is departing that. We don't know what's going on, but this is a legitimate issue worthy of consideration. This is the man who commands America's nuclear arsenal. That video, that speech, that impairment is chilling."

Scarborough noted it looked as though Trump was hanging onto the teleprompter.

Just a note: blogger John Aravosis came up with another piece of the puzzle, with a screenshot that shows Trump's signature on the Jerusalem statement looks shaky and erratic. Neurological impairment usually shows up in handwriting.

Hmm.