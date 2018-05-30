Scarborough: 'So Cute' That Trump Thinks AG Is His Personal Lawyer

It's a big deal: The New York Times reported last night that Trump demanded that Jeff Sessions retract his recusal from the Russia investigation, which indicates that Sessions is much bigger player in the obstruction part of the Mueller probe.

But Joe Scarborough couldn't get over the fact that Trump thinks Sessions is his personal attorney.

According to Michael Schmidt's reporting, Trump stopped taking Sessions' calls and Sessions had to fly to Mar-a-Lago to talk to him about an immigration policy.

"And the thing the president wanted to talk about was Sessions. This is when the president tweeted about the wiretapping. The recusal really set the president off. To the president, it's the original sin. It's the thing that leads to Mueller," Schmidt said.

"The president is convinced that Rod Rosenstein, who overtook overseeing the investigation from Sessions, never would have appointed Mueller and he would not have the clout over the administration that he has. As we point out in the story, this is something the president has talked about as recently as the end of last year, the idea of Sessions coming back to un-recuse himself.

"To legal folks, the idea of un-recusal is a baffling idea. It's a very creative legal idea, something a lawyer would probably not come up with the idea of doing the concept of. But this is something the president is obsessed about. And he'll speak about it publicly.," Schmidt said. "In July, when we sat down with him, he said he would not have made Sessions his attorney general if he knew he was going to recuse himself."

"Nick, it's so fascinating again to hear what Donald Trump and the entire team said about Jeff Sessions during the campaign, that he was the most brilliant mind on Capitol Hill, that he was the one man they could trust to be with Donald Trump," Scarborough said.

"And they're asking him to do something that no lawyer would ever do in not recusing themselves in that position, and then going on and saying, 'Well, we want you to reverse your recusal,' which is even more impossible. I think it's so cute that this president thinks that attorney generals are supposed to be their personal lawyers. and by 'cute,' I mean completely ignorant, something that a four-year-old thinks while smearing chocolate on the wall."

We know what he's smearing on the wall, Joe. It's not chocolate.