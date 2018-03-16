BOMBSHELL: Lawyer Says Stormy Daniels Was Physically Threatened

Stunning. Stormy Daniels' attorney Michael Avenatti disclosed on Morning Joe this morning that Stormy Daniels was physically threatened regarding the NDA she signed.

Knowing Trump henchman/thug Michael Cohen's pseudo-Godfather persona and past history, I'm gonna guess it was the classic "You won't be so pretty if someone throws acid in your face" kind of coercion -- which, if it happened before she signed, may invalidate the agreement. But we won't know until after the 60 Minutes interview appears on March 25.

"Was she threatened in any way?" Mika asked.

"Yes," Avenatti said.

"Was she threatened physical harm?"

"Yes."

"Was her life threatened?"

"Again, I won't answer that. People will have to tune in to '60 Minutes.'"

Avenatti refused any details. He would not say whether the threat came from the president (I doubt that, he uses Cohen for that sort of thing), although when asked directly if the physical effects came from Trump, he said, "I will neither confirm nor deny."

"I think it will become apparent to people. People can judge for themselves on who is telling the truth and not and, again, we're not trying to silence anyone," the attorney said.

"We want both sides to lay out their version of the facts so the American people can decide for themselves what happened."

After further questions, he said, "I'm not at liberty to discuss it. You can ask it 17 different ways, I'll give you the same answer. I applaud your tenaciousness."

"I'm not at liberty to disclose why she believes she's able to talk to "60 Minutes," he said.

"I think when people tune into 60 Minutes, they'll learn a lot of the details and the answers to the questions you've asked."