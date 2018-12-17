YouTube Refused To Share Russian Disinformation Tactics With Senate

On Morning Joe today, Joe Scarborough was talking about how the Republican party was the one that used to stand against Russia.

"It's bizarre, Joe. we can almost describe it as Bizarro World, the inverse of the DC world, in my comic book nerdy moment," Eugene Robinson said.

"We know Russia tried to impact the election. We see concretely the ways in which they tried to exploit our divisions and really deepen the wounds and divides in the country in order to, shall we say, create a pathway for their guy to win and the question is, what is the Congress doing? What have they done to address what we see as clear evidence? I think the answer is basically nothing. And we have to ask the question 'Why?' "

"If only we had someone who covered this intensely," Mika Scarborough said. "Nick Confessore, I feel like every time I see this story covered, there is Google, there's Instagram, there's Facebook, you name it. and they're called social media platforms or tech companies or whatever but they're never called anything that takes any responsibility for what happens within the entities. When does that change? You know, when we see that they can impact society, that the information that flows through them is used as weapons of war."

"Well, look, the sad truth is these platforms are the greatest mechanism for spreading lies and disinformation that any government could ever imagine building in history and I want to point you to one important thing in the story. It should make you see red," Nick Confessore said.

"It says that Google --and Google has gotten off pretty easy in this discussion, Facebook and Twitter are often focused on, but Google and YouTube are really important players here, so Google refused to give the researchers for this report and refused to give the Senate the underlying information about how these videos on YouTube from the Russians spread. So they only provided copies of the videos, which is ridiculous.

"Information networks, how these videos were propagated and shared. How they spread around this platform, and Google stiffed the researchers and stiffed the government on this question and wouldn't give them the data."