GOP Senator Says It's Not Congress' Job To Find Truth On Russia: 'That's Why God Made The FBI'

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) defended Republicans who are more concerned about discrediting damaging information about President Donald Trump than getting to the bottom of Russia's interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

During a Wednesday interview on CNN's New Day, host Chris Cuomo pointed out to Kennedy that a transcript provided by Sen. Diane Feinstein (D-CA) showed that Christopher Steele, the author of the salacious Russian dossier on Trump, "was not acting as some political operative" when he turned over the document to the FBI.

Kennedy said that he was not concerned about finding out whether Glenn Simpson, whose company was paid to compile the dossier, was telling the truth about the author's motivations.

"What does the transcript tell us? It tells us what Mr. Simpson said," Kennedy opined. "Now, I don't know Mr. Simpson. He may be credible, he may be spinning to try to cover his rear end. He may be a whack job. I don't know."

"That's why God made the FBI," the Louisiana Republican continued. "And the FBI is going to sit down with this and everything else and they're going to get to the bottom of it."

Cuomo reminded Kennedy, who sits on the Judiciary Committee with Feinstein, that it was Republicans in Congress who had doubted the credibility of Steele.

"That's only you guys," the CNN host charged. "This was intense and devoted questioning by Republicans trying to undermine the credibility of [Fusion GPS] and Christopher Steele. Not getting to the bottom of interference, not asking about their sources and methods and what they reveal and what I can do about it."