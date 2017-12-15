Trump Attacks FBI On His Way To Address Them: 'It's A Shame What's Happened' To Them

On his way to the FBI Academy to give a speech to new graduates, Trump began a bizarre off-the-cuff-press gaggle by immediately attacking the institution, saying it was in very sad shape and he would rebuild it.

MSNBC cut to Trump, the Fox News president, as he delivered a doozy of an opening salvo.

Trump said, "Well, it's a shame what's happened with the FBI, but we're gonna rebuild the FBI, it will be bigger and better than ever, but it's very sad when you look those documents. How they've done that is really, really disgraceful."

Whatever Trump sees that supports him on his state sponsored Fox News propaganda cable channel, like the private text messages from Peter Strzok, which he called documents, he instantly channels to the press, trying to legitimize their absurd ramifications.

He'll do anything to smear Robert Mueller's special counsel and the entire FBI to protect himself from what they may find during their Russian investigations.

Trump continued, "You have a lot of very angry people that are seeing it."

The "angry people" all appear on Fox News, Fox Business Network and their imitators in the right wing media complex and on Capitol hill.

"It's a very sad thing to watch I will tell you that and I'm going today on behalf of the FBI, their new building and, you know -- when everybody, not me, when everybody, the level of anger at what they've been witnessing with respect to the FBI is certainly very sad," Trump said.

This faux outrage is very destructive.

First Trump turned his ire against the media, calling all of it 'fake news" except for Fox, which authoritarians around the world are now using to suppress news they dislike and now he's trying to deligitimize the entire Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Where was Trump and his media apologists when Rudy Giuliani, his most trusted surrogate during the 2016 presidential campaign was using his FBI sources to leak damaging information to Fox News?

I outlined his actions ten days ago when I asked why Fox News host Bret Baier was never suspended over his own actions.