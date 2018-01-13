Open Thread: Shithole Projection Protests FTW! By Frances Langum 1/13/18 8:30pm Click here for reuse options! They are really doing it! .@bellvisuals Sh*thole Projections 1-13-18 #resist https://t.co/5G9zwJD7UQ — Melinda (@MelindaThinker) January 14, 2018 Keeping in mind I have a scholarly interest in nonviolent resistance ~ Unknown, guerrilla projection, San Francisco Federal Building, January 12, 2018Also #impeach pic.twitter.com/rxwj3Yftdk — Christian L. Frock (@invisiblevenue) January 14, 2018 And in related news.... HAPPENING NOW: Trump restaurant, hotel and other properties receiving avalanche of 1-star "shithole" reviews on Yelp and other public websites. #TheResistance #FBR #SaturdayMorning @docrocktex26 pic.twitter.com/OROpJhkeVr — Bill Auclair (@bill_auclair) January 13, 2018 Open thread below... Click here for reuse options!
Comments