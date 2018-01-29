Politics And Reality Radio: Kentuckians Sue Trump Over Medicaid Sabotage

This week, author and researcher Sean McElwee joins us to push back on some deeply embedded conventional wisdom about the supposed battle for the "heart and soul" of the Democratic Party. Everyone wants to believe they're engaged in a grand ideological dispute, but McElwee argues that after years of leftward movement within the coalition, it's really much ado about very little.

Then we'll be joined by Cara Stewart, an attorney with the Kentucky Equal Justice Center, to talk about a lawsuit that she and her colleagues filed this week challenging the Trump regime's guidance allowing states to impose new restrictions on Medicaid that threaten to strip insurance coverage from tens of thousands of low income workers in the Bluegrass State.

Playlist:

Ennio Morricone: "The Good, The Bad and The Ugly Theme"

Elvis Presley: "King Creole"

