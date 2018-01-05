Roy Moore Accuser's House Burns Down In Possible Arson

Tina Johnson, one of the women who came forward to accuse Roy Moore of sexual advances when she was under age, has lost her home in what appears to be an arson fire, according to a report at AL.com.

Natalie Barton, public information officer with the Etowah County Sheriff's Department confirmed that the cause of the fire is still under investigation. She added, "A suspect of interest is being spoken to. But there have been no charges, to my knowledge, related to the fire at this time."

That suspect of interest appears to be a young man with a history of public intoxication. Neighbor Kevin Tallant told reporters that the young man had been a troublemaker. Tallant responded when a neighbor called him saying smoke was coming out of the house.

"I got up there," he said, "and (the fire) was already pretty well started. When the fire department got there, I started helping them."

Apparently this person of interest was asking neighbors if Johnson's home was going to burn today.

The home is a total loss, and Johnson is in a motel room with her family. Authorities are not linking the arson with Johnson's claims against Roy Moore.

We will update this post with more details as they're available.