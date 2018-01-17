Ten Members Of National Park Board Have Resigned, Citing Zinke

More public servants are quitting because of the Trump administration.

Ten members of the National Park System Advisory Board have quit as of today. Wapo reports that their resignations come "out of frustration that Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke had refused to meet with them."

Author of the Wapo report, Juliet Eilperin, appeared on Velshi and Ruhle this morning, and noted that these resignations leave the government "without a functioning body to designate national historic or natural landmarks."

Velshi and Ruhle extended their segment to make a plea for National Parks. Ali Velshi noted that many Americans visit national parks as an affordable vacation, and that increasing the cost of visiting those parks is an economic issue. Stephanie Ruhle expressed her fandom of national parks, and ended the segment with an enthusiastic call to visit national parks:

"Those parks are our national treasures."