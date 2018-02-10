C&L's Sat Nite Chiller Theater: L'inferno (1911)

L'inferno is an adaptation of the first part of Dante's Divine Comedy trilogy, which, let's face it, is the only one people remember. This may be unfair, but since The Inferno has lakes of ice, suicide woods and Satan devouring souls, it's hard for the other two -- Purgatorio and Paradiso -- to compete.

After all, they were mostly Dante rambling on about Beatrice.

This 1911 masterpiece was the first full-length Italian feature film ever made. It took over three years of meticulous work to create and went on to be the first blockbuster in cinema history. It is also widely regarded as the best film adaptation of Dante's works ever made.

It's a silent movie, so pop some corn, pay heed, and enjoy this first-rate print of a century-old work of cinematic genius!