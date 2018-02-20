Don Jr. Applauds Poor People's 'Spirit' While Promoting Million Dollar 'Trump' Condos In India

I have three questions:

What is Don Jr. doing in India?

What the hell?

And why is Saturday Night Live on hiatus for the Olympics? Because this is gold medal comedy right here.

According to reports, Donald Trump Jr. is in India to promote Trump Tower Delhi, a condo development featuring 254 apartments ranging from $850,000 to $1.7 million, along with three other similar condo projects across India. Individuals who make a commitment to buy a a Trump (tm) condo (this week only!) can dine with Don Jr. Don Jr. has secret service protection for the trip and is also meeting with Prime Minister Modi during his visit, so no appearance of corruption there, amirite?

Wrong it's totally the appearance of corruption.

He also took time out to appear on a panel on Indian TV, where he praised the poor in India for smiling.

I think there is something about the spirit of the Indian people that's unique here to other parts of the emerging world. I can you know you go through a town, and I don't mean to be glib about it, but you can see the poorest of the poor and there's a there's still a smile on a face. You say hello, it's a different spirit that you don't see in other parts of the world where people walk around so solemn. And I think there's something unique about that that doesn't exist elsewhere and it always struck me as... You know I know some of the most successful people in the world and some of them are the most miserable people in the world also, right? And there's that spirit that really shines through and I think that speaks to the future potential of what this country can do, because you know that to me is everything. And it's always been amazing to see, because I couldn't ever understand it, until you keep coming

back and it's there. It's not a show. Not to say there aren't hardships, I understand that, and fully recognize that, but there is something that's different -- unbeatable in spirit -- about the people here that I have not seen to the same level in other parts of the emerging world.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Don Jr. is visiting India to promote family real estate projects.



He’s also planning to deliver a foreign policy speech at an event with Indian PM Modi—despite the Trumps pledging that “the company and policy and government are completely separated.” https://t.co/PWPpHFWDrB — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 19, 2018

And here's another punchline:

"The Trump Organization put up no capital for any of the four projects, and instead receives a portion of sales for the usage of their name and services."

Don Jr. is not there because to sell Trump Condos. He doesn't own the Trump Condos. He is there because he makes a commission every time the Trump Condo people, who licensed his name, sell a condo.