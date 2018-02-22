Princeton Prof: 'It Took Some Certain Kinds Of People To Die For Us To Get This Question On The Table'

It was a very powerful segment.

Stephanie Ruhle argued it would be "a genius move for the NRA to say 'Let's give a crumb,' we all have made a decision about what the NRA is. If they gave something, the rest of the world would sort of be dumbfounded."

"This is about money. it's about the gun lobby, gun manufacturers. Let me be very clear. This is a tragic moment. we've seen -- I mean, it's a massacre," Princeton professor Eddie Glaude said.

"Another tragic moment," Ruhle affirmed.

"Another tragic moment. But there are folks in communities that I know who have been burying their kids for a long time. Because guns have been in their communities. Parents have been grieving because they've been putting their babies in grounds. When kids were organizing to -- because their children, their friends have been put in the ground. They have been experiencing PTSD because they've had to bury their friends, right?" Glaude said.

"This is not 'start small.' It's an outsized influence of a small group of people who want to keep their guns, while people are having to bury their children. So Donald Trump can perform. Politicians can try to stay elected. At the end of the day, those children organizing, those children walking, marching down the street, this is a new moment. We're going to push it. And it took some certain kinds of people to die for us to get this question on the table."

"You mean white people?" Ruehl said.

"But there have been a lot of people dying because of guns, Stephanie, a lot of folk getting killed because of guns."