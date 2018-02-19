John Oliver: Trump Is Weakening America Overseas

John Oliver returned to HBO last night, and his main segment was on Trump, of course.

Donald Trump has failed so miserably to encourage American leadership abroad that international rivals like China and Germany (yes, THAT Germany) are filling the gap.

The Trump administration has not filled large numbers of ambassadorships, as well, including in critical countries like Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

And Trump has made himself a laughingstock of impersonating comedians around the world. Oliver gives us some noteworthy examples worth the click.

Then John Oliver changes his tune and defends the country he has chosen for his own:

JOHN OLIVER: As an immigrant who has fallen in love with this country, for what it's worth, please allow me to speak to the rest of the world in America's defense. Donald Trump does not represent America — well, to be completely honest, he does reflect it a bit. But the point is America is not one thing; it's a beautiful mess of contradictions where good and bad are mixed together. For instance, it makes Mountain Dew, which tastes like a honeydew melon was fu*ked by a radioactive cloud. On the other hand, it makes awesome beds shaped like the Batmobile. America is the country that gave you Star Wars — you're welcome — and Scientology — we're sorry about that. And sometimes, what's great and terrible about us is just impossible to separate.

Oliver was then joined on stage by members of the New York City Gay Men's Chorus, singing a lovely (yes) rendition of Smash Mouth's "All Star."

Oliver called it "a terrible, stupid song being sung absolutely beautifully. This should be our new national anthem."

