Ana Navarro Calls Out Matt Schlapp's Failure To Speak Truth To Power

During a segment on The View with ACU President Matt Schlapp, Ana Navarro reminded him that words are cheap when they're after the fact.

Meghan McCain confronted Schlapp with her complaints about Trump's slap at John McCain at CPAC.

"My father's never even been invited to speak at CPAC," McCain said. "I know he's not a conservative darling."

"But why at this moment when he's suffering from the worst brain cancer that exists and going through chemo there can't be a modicum of respect for my family at this moment," McCain asked.

Schlapp's response was the usual blah, blah blah. Yes, he said, John McCain has been a CPAC speaker. Yes, he said, John McCain is an American hero, who did speak at CPAC right after he was released from imprisonment, 50-plus years ago.

"I do think there is a disagreement on policy questions, but let's keep it to policy," Schlapp continued with an earnest tone and straight face.

Ana Navarro could contain herself no longer and interrupted the kumbaya moment.

"I would have really loved for you -- and I would have applauded you, had you said that on stage at CPAC," she said.

Indeed. It's easy to sit back now and stroke the beard and reassure everyone that mere policy differences exist between Trump and the CPAC gang and the rest of us. In fact, Trump lashed out at John McCain because he is a vicious, petty bully who saw no downside in blaming John McCain for saving people's healthcare.

Good for Ana for pointing it out. On mainstream network TV, no less.