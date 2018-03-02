'We Don't Need More Bullying': Cindy And Meghan McCain Speak Out About Trump's CPAC Dig

Some things are just a human thing. You mourn when others are in mourning and you dance at joyful occasions. And when they're fighting brain cancer, you don't kick them in the teeth, especially when they did a thing that helped a lot of people keep their health insurance.

You don't do those things, unless you're Donald Trump. Then you do it and laugh while the audience boos a man who has, for better or worse, served his country for his entire lifetime.

Even though it seems forever ago, this happened last week:

When this happened, Meghan McCain promised she and her mother would deal with it on The View, which they did on Wednesday.

Cindy McCain's bottom line is this: “We need more empathy. We need more togetherness… we don’t need more bullying and I’m tired of it.”

Meghan McCain was also angry. "It's still incredibly hurtful especially after I’ve had this conversation with him on the phone to have this moment of booing at CPAC," said McCain, "Which is supposed to be the mothership of conservatism and the Republican Party, and to sort of see booing at this specific moment in time is incredibly hurtful.”

Hurtful is what Trump does best. He stomps around and belittles others to make himself feel big.