Indiana -- Please Get Out Of My Uterus

The Bible Thumpers in Indiana have figured out another way to harass women seeking an abortion. You’d think they’d have exhausted all options, but noooooo….

A new state law directs Indiana doctors and hospitals to compile and submit a detailed report every time a woman seeks treatment for a physical or psychological condition that is in any way connected to a past abortion. Starting next year, a care provider who fails to submit an “abortion complications” report to the State Department of Health risks being charged with a Class B misdemeanor, punishable by up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine, for each instance of noncompliance.

The government has no damn business knowing my mental or physical state.

So I wonder if they plan on repealing HIPAA laws or just ignore them and hope nobody notices.

How ’bout this? How ’bout the State of Indiana gather data and a psychological profile of anyone who owns an assault rifle? How’s that fit in your underwear, Bubba?