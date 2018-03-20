Meet The Newest Best Person On Trump's Legal 'Team'

Editor's Note: The video above opens with Tucker Carlson sitting in front of a splash image that says "Tainted Probe." You've been warned.

“There was a brazen plot to illegally exonerate Hillary Clinton and, if she didn’t win the election, to then frame Donald Trump with a falsely created crime. Everything we have seen from these texts, and from all the facts developing, shows that the FBI and senior DOJ officials conspired to violate the law, and deny Donald Trump his civil rights.”

No, Comrade Stupid did not hire hebephrenic TeeVee Dinner heir, vanity press owner, and Black Studies scholar Tucker Carlson (YET?), but he did hire his guest as new addition to President Trump’s legal team — Joe diGenova, a former U.S. attorney who has argued for the president on (what else?) Fox News.

diGenova is at best a conspiracy theorist working the same beat as Alex Jones, only shy of the Lizard Space Aliens harvesting delicious human babies, but give him time. By the way, from the pull quote above, try to discern a single fact. I couldn’t.

But on a more serious note, there is now a feedback loop between Fox News and Comrade Trump: if you like him, you like Fox and vice-versa. So hiring Fox’s talking heads validate Fox’s cred, and it also validates Comrade Stupid’s taste in entertainment. "That diGenova is a crank and conspiracy theorist is not an issue, but he’s OUR crank and conspiracy theorist."