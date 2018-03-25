Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

And these children that you spit on

As they try to change their worlds

Are immune to your consultations

They're quite aware of what they're going through

David Bowie, Changes

These wonderful kids. These strong, powerful, eloquent, smart young people. I love them with a mama lion ferocity that left me in tears most of yesterday watching them speak with clear and powerful messaging. It wasn't overtly partisan. It wasn't muddled with a million other tangential issues. It was simple, and beautiful and inarguable: "We should not have to fear for our lives and you adults have failed to protect us so we're taking it on and we won't stop until we've won."

More power to them.

But of course, today they have will have competition with all the adults who have failed them all this time. Tell me, why do they have the right to get so much air time still?

So, what's catching your eye this morning?