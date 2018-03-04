Van Jones: 'If President Obama Had One Week Like This, He Would Be In Guantanamo'

During a panel discussion on ABC's This Week, with host George Stephanopoulos opening things up by asking his guests about the gusher of bad headlines to come out of the White House this week, CNN regular Van Jones responded by stating the obvious about what would have happened to President Obama had he had even one week remotely resembling this one with Trump.

JONES: Well first of all, let me just say that if President Obama had one week like this, he would be in Guantanamo. OK, they would just say...this guy has lost it, he’s completely -- he’s driving all over the road like a drunk driver, we have no idea what to -- and he would just bite (ph) (inaudible). STEPHANOPOULOS: Wait (ph) I was thinking about that, and you mentioned -- we’ll come back to this in a second -- you mentioned the due process thing, the second amendment. If President Obama had said forget about the due -- due process, take the gun.

And as Jones pointed out, the reason you don't see more people taking to the streets over Trump's rhetoric is that no one can take him seriously when he changes his tune from one breath to the next.

JONES: For a minute, and nobody responds, why? Because nobody believes a word he says anyway. Everybody knows it, in 15 seconds it could be something totally different. That is more dangerous than any of these policy positions or personnel decisions, you now have a president of the United States who literally can say anything and nobody on planet Earth believes him. That’s a -- that is a crisis.

Yes it is, but don't expect our corporate media, his fans on the right, or his enablers in the Congress to treat it as such any time soon, if ever.

President Obama wouldn't have ended up in Gitmo, but you can be damned sure they'd have been holding endless hearings immediately, and he would have been impeached by Republicans. And the yappers over on Fox would have been howling nonstop, day in and day out pushing them to run him out of office.

We watched them do it with the fake "scandals" they managed to drum up with both Obama and Clinton. It would have been worse if they'd had some real ones to scream about.